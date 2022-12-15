BJP leaders offered money to quit JD(S): Vishwanath

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath made a serious allegation on Thursday against his own party leaders – MP Srinivas Prasad and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra - that they offered him money to quit JD(S) and join BJP.

However, he skirted questions on the amount offered and whether he accepted it. He asked to wait for his book ‘Bombay Diaries’ as he has narrated the incident in the book. Vishwanath was reacting to comments by Prasad, who had described Vishwanath as a political gypsy.

“Prasad is also a partyhopper and he joined the same party twice,” he said.

Addressing a press meet here, he said, “I and Prasad are old friends. His comments that my meetings with former CM Siddaramaiah, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president D K Shivakumar is a grave crime doesn’t suit his character. Who is he trying to impress? Instead of concentrating on development of his constituency, why is he targeting me?”

“The Cabinet expansion is expected shortly. Looks like Prasad is hoping for a berth for his son-in-law, Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan. He might be seeking a BJP ticket for his daughter from T Narsipur Assembly segment and from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment for his other son-in-law,” Vishwanath said.

“What is your contribution to Ashokapuram, where you (Prasad) were born and brought up? My meetings with Congress leaders were not done secretly. They were courtesy visits. Who said that I will leave BJP and join Congress. Prasad mediated my entry into BJP. After I joined BJP, no leader of the party, including Prasad and Yediyurappa, helped me. After I lost 2019 Hunsur bypoll, RSS leader Mukunda helped me become MLC,” Vishwanath said.