BJP leaders target Vijayendra in talks with Arun Singh

Amidst disgruntlement among party ranks over a variety of issues, BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh held consultations with several ministers and BJP leaders on Sunday, during his visit to the state BJP headquarters.

Sources said many legislators singled out BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s second son, in their complaints, urging Singh to rein him in.

Singh also met Yediyurappa, even as confusion prevails over Cabinet expansion.

While Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the BJP high command was yet to permit the induction of new ministers, Singh passed the buck on Yediyurappa, saying Cabinet expansion was the prerogative of the CM.

“The CM has to take a call. It is his prerogative,” he said.

Singh held consultations with ministers including DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Ashoka and V Somanna, MPs Pratap Simha and P C Mohan and several MLAs, including chief whip of the ruling party V Sunil Kumar.

Kumar had recently written to state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel over lack of discipline in party ranks and reservations expressed by a few legislators over the functioning of the party.

Sources said many of the grievances aired by legislators pertained to Vijayendra, accusing him of unnecessary intrusion in government affairs.

During his meeting with elected representatives that lasted for over two hours, he also took stock of disgruntlement within BJP ranks in the state. The issue of appointments to various boards and corporations, which has also left a few BJP leaders seething, was discussed with the state incharge.

Directions were issued by Singh to Kateel to convene a meeting of all party legislators, sources said, adding that the grievances raised by legislators would be addressed.

He also visited Keshava Krupa in the city and held discussions with RSS

leaders.