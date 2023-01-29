BJP leaders to work united : MLA Jarkiholi

KMF Chairman and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said that meeting conducted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has enthused BJP leaders towards making efforts to win all the 18 assembly seats in Belagavi district and work on ground could be witnessed from February 1.

Jarkiholi told reporters after the meeting with Shah on Saturday night that Shah heard opinions of all leaders and asked us to work united. BJP organization's issues were discussed.

Belagavi district has 18 assembly constituencies, second largest after Bengaluru which has 28 assembly seats. We were asked to make efforts to win all 18 seats, he said.

"BJP has leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. Under their leadership we shall work united," he added.

Jarkiholi denied that there were differences of opinion in BJP district unit. We are big district with 18 assembly constituencies and some petty issues could be there. All will begin work from February 1, and differences will be seen.