BJP to name new K'taka prez after parliament session

BJP likely to name new Karnataka party president after parliament session

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has completed four years as the BJP state president and is on an extension.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 03:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP's top brass is likely to name the president of the state BJP after the ongoing parliament session ends on August 11. 

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has completed four years as the BJP state president and is on an extension. The party leadership is yet to take a final call on who should replace him.

The names of former ministers C T Ravi, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje - all three Vokkaligas - are “strongly” being discussed besides a prominent Dalit leader Aravind Limbavali’s name too has cropped up for the coveted post.

Also Read: Karnataka Congress govt engaging in hate politics: Kateel

For the position of Leader of the Opposition, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal - both Lingayats - are said to be the frontrunners.

A senior leader of the party told DH that the central leaders are very upset about how the state leaders managed the Legislative Assembly election. As a result of this, several state leaders are not able to establish a proper communication channel with the party's top brass. Hence, the appointment for all crucial posts --- the party's state president and Leader of the Opposition --- have come to a standstill.

“With more than 60 days without the Leader of the Opposition in the state, the party central leaders are likely to take a call on finalising names after the ongoing parliament session comes to an end on August 11, until then only same names - Ravi, (Ashwath) Narayan and Karandlaje are doing rounds for the president post while Limbavali’s name is doing rounds at Delhi circles,” the leader said.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary and Chalavadi Narayanswamy’s names are doing rounds for the Leader of the Opposition post in the Legislative Council. 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Monsoon Session

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Explained | What is a supermoon?

Explained | What is a supermoon?

 