BJP likely to name new Karnataka party president after parliament session

The BJP's top brass is likely to name the president of the state BJP after the ongoing parliament session ends on August 11.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has completed four years as the BJP state president and is on an extension. The party leadership is yet to take a final call on who should replace him.

The names of former ministers C T Ravi, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje - all three Vokkaligas - are “strongly” being discussed besides a prominent Dalit leader Aravind Limbavali’s name too has cropped up for the coveted post.

For the position of Leader of the Opposition, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal - both Lingayats - are said to be the frontrunners.

A senior leader of the party told DH that the central leaders are very upset about how the state leaders managed the Legislative Assembly election. As a result of this, several state leaders are not able to establish a proper communication channel with the party's top brass. Hence, the appointment for all crucial posts --- the party's state president and Leader of the Opposition --- have come to a standstill.

“With more than 60 days without the Leader of the Opposition in the state, the party central leaders are likely to take a call on finalising names after the ongoing parliament session comes to an end on August 11, until then only same names - Ravi, (Ashwath) Narayan and Karandlaje are doing rounds for the president post while Limbavali’s name is doing rounds at Delhi circles,” the leader said.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary and Chalavadi Narayanswamy’s names are doing rounds for the Leader of the Opposition post in the Legislative Council.