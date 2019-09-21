BJP may field majority of disqualified MLAs: Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said his party may field a majority of the disqualified MLAs in the ensuing by-polls, to be held on October 21, for the 15 assembly constituency.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Joshi said: “Personally I feel the party will field a majority of the disqualified MLAs.” We are hopeful that the court verdict in this regard will go in favour of the disqualified MLAs paving way for them to seek re-election.

He expressed confidence that the majority of the BJP candidates will win the election. “We are prepared for the by-elections,” he said.

As many as 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs had resigned from their posts, resulting in falling of coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. Their resignation paved way for the return of the BJP government in the state.

Joshi said the Union government has not released flood relief funds to any of the 10 States that have been affected by floods. The funds have been stuck up due to ‘technical reasons’, and the Union government will release the funds soon, he said.