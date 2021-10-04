BJP MLAs like lion, won't join Congress: Eshwarappa

Likening BJP MLAs to lion, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa claimed that not even a single MLA will join the Congress which is "dying in the country".

Replying to the remarks made by a Congress MLA that about 40 BJP MLAs will join the Congress, he said the MLAs are not for sale.

"Leave alone 40, let them woo at least four MLAs. The grand-old party is exterminating across the nation. Does anyone join a dying party?", the minister asked while speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Advising Congress to save its own MLAs and leaders who are switching over to other parties, Eshwarappa alleged the Congress has stooped to a level that the members of G-23 have written to its leader Sonia Gandhi urging her to convene an executive committee meeting of the party which is crumbling across the nation.

Saying that Congress is struggling to field its candidates as they have no candidates, he claimed that the election means the victory of the BJP.

"The leaders of the grand old party could not digest the announcement of a Muslim candidate by the JD(S) for the bypoll to Sindagi Assembly segment... Had they done good work, the people of the minority community would have supported them," he said.

