BJP MLAs should be cautious while speaking: Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday warned those speaking against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP to remain cautious as BJP high command had been watching them.

Any differences should be drawn to the High Command's attention, he said.

Referring to the statements made by disgruntled MLAs including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who alleged that controversial CD and blackmailing tactics played a crucial role in the cabinet expansion, Kateel said: "Let them speak to high command if they have differences. Speaking in public shall be regarded as indiscipline in party."

BJP's Central discipline committee looking into Yatnal’s statements will take a decision, BJP state President said. Kateel, responding to a query, said Chief minister B S Yediyurappa had challenged him to show the CD. Thus it is not right to make baseless allegations. Kateel also urged opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah not to interfere in BJP’s internal affairs.