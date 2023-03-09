BJP MLC Puttanna quits, joins Congress

Speaking after his induction, Puttanna said he was disappointed with the BJP as he could not take forward any welfare agenda

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2023, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 21:34 ist
Puttanna was inducted into the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a setback to the BJP ahead of the Assembly election, sitting MLC Puttanna resigned and joined Congress on Thursday. 

Puttanna resigned as MLC and from the primary membership of the BJP. He was inducted into the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. 

Speaking after his induction, Puttanna said he was disappointed with the BJP as he could not take forward any welfare agenda.

A four-time MLC, Puttanna was elected from the Bangalore teachers' constituency on the BJP's ticket. He had three more years left in his term. "I have never seen a government as corrupt as this in 20 years of me being an MLC," he charged. 

In 2020, Puttanna joined BJP after he was expelled by JD(S) for "anti-party" activities. He joined the BJP in the presence of then-chief minister BS Yediyurappa. At that time, Puttanna said he had an invite from both Congress and BJP. 

Shivakumar said Puttanna joined the Congress "unconditionally".

"There is no talk of any poll-related promise," Shivakumar maintained amid speculation that Puttanna will be given a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly election. 

Siddaramaiah added that Puttanna's entry would strengthen Congress, hailing his efforts to improve the education and the welfare of teachers over the years. 

