BJP MLC Vishwanath’s son to join Congress

“I will soon join the Congress party,” BJP MLC A H Vishwanath’s son Poorvaj Vishwanath said here on Monday.

“I have informed about my willingness to join the Congress party to leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. He has responded positively,” he told reporters.

Poorvaj participated in ‘Swathanthrya Naige’ (Freedom Walk) organised by the Congress at Tagadur in Nanjangud. Siddaramaiah also walked as part of the initiative.

“I have already informed my father about my decision. He has permitted me to take any decision of my choice. I will be joining the Congress party to strengthen Siddaramaiah’s hands. I also attended his birthday party in Davangere. I am confident that he will become chief minister once again,” he said.