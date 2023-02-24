BJP MLC walks out as Karnataka Legsilative Council passes Factories Bill

The Legislative Council on Friday witnessed an uproar over the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2023 that was passed amid protests even by members of the ruling BJP.

The Bill proposes to increase daily work hours from nine to 12. It also proposes to enable women to work night shifts.

Senior BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath walked out of the House saying his conscience did not support the Bill. He was followed by Opposition members.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan piloted the Bill on behalf of Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar. Narayan argued that the Bill would help make Karnataka a manufacturing hub.

Not convinced, Manjunath described the Bill as "inhuman" and "exploitative". He said it was ironic that the Bill supported "capitalism against which we fought for decades."

Another BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda joined Manjunath. Opposition MLCs Mohan Kondajji, P R Ramesh, Marithibbegowda and others also opposed the Bill.

Defending the Bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the decision to work longer hours would be with the employees. "Only with mutual consent between the employer and employee would this be done," he said.

Manjunath and others walked out anyway.

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, which aims at “extensive use and propagation” of Kannada was passed in the Council.

The Bill was approved in the Assembly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, JD(S) members opposed the BMS University Bill, which was also passed. The JD(S) legislature party leader had alleged irregularities in the functioning of the BMS Educational Trust.