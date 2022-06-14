BJP mocks Congress for ‘silence’ over ED grilling Kharge

The BJP on Tuesday mocked the Congress for its “silence” when ED grilled senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

“What was the reason behind the clever silence of Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar when Kharge was subjected to ED questioning? Was it to corner a strong chief ministerial candidate,” the BJP asked in a series of tweets.

The BJP was referring to the Congress’ protests against ED summoning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald case.

“Priyank Kharge, you are talking about ‘India with Rahul Gandhi’. But when your father was probed by ED, have you thought about how no one stood with your family? Why did no one speak for your father,” the BJP asked.

“Why is the affection towards the ‘fake Gandhi family’ missing when it comes to a senior, Dalit leader like Mallikarjun Kharge? Why did no one hit the streets in protests for him? Is it because he’s a Dalit?” the BJP said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah continued his attack on BJP leaders.

“Do BJP leaders, who are curtailing the peaceful protests, know the Constitution, law and fundamental rights? They are oppressing peaceful protests by Congress leaders. They’ve arrested D K Suresh, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dinesh Gundu Rao and others who were going to the Congress’ office,” he said.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar demanded to know why the ED is not going after ‘corrupt’ BJP leaders.