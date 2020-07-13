BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad condemns attack on B R Ambedkar's house in Mumbai

BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad has condemned the attack on Dr. B R Ambedkar's house in Mumbai and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers.

In a press conference here, Prasad said that the attack must not be politicised and the police must conduct a thorough probe.

"Congress and Shiv Sena are in power in Maharashtra and the government must consider the attached seriously. Mumbai police are intelligent and must crack the case soon," he said.

Prasad also urged Dalit organisations not to level allegations against any group or organisations until police complete investigation.

"The Dalit organisations can stage protest over the issue but, should not take law into hands. The leaders must speak about the attack and Ambedkar's name must not be used for politics," he added.

Prasad also expressed displeasure over other non-Dalit organisations for not raising their voice against this issue