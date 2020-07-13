BJP MP Prasad condemns attack on Ambedkar's house

BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad condemns attack on B R Ambedkar's house in Mumbai

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jul 13 2020, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 15:11 ist
BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad. Credit: DH

 BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad has condemned the attack on Dr. B R Ambedkar's house in Mumbai and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers.

In a press conference here, Prasad said that the attack must not be politicised and the police must conduct a thorough probe.

"Congress and Shiv Sena are in power in Maharashtra and the government must consider the attached seriously. Mumbai police are intelligent and must crack the case soon," he said.

Prasad also urged Dalit organisations not to level allegations against any group or organisations until police complete investigation.

"The Dalit organisations can stage protest over the issue but, should not take law into hands. The leaders must speak about the attack and Ambedkar's name must not be used for politics," he added.

Prasad also expressed displeasure over other non-Dalit organisations for not raising their voice against this issue

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B R Ambedkar
V Srinivas Prasad
BJP
Karnataka
Mumbai

What's Brewing

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 