BJP MPs lack guts to get flood damage relief from Centre: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar charged that BJP MPs from the state lack the courage to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and get compensation for damages caused by the floods here.

"Modi did not visit Karnataka during the floods in previous years, and he would not come this time too. He had conducted aerial survey in other states, and had provided compensation, but neglected Karnataka," he said.

Shivakumar told media persons here on Thursday that the BJP government in the state did not provide proper compensation to the flood-affected people since 2019.

Read | D K Shivakumar pulls up Karnataka govt over flood relief

Heavy rains and flood situation have caused severe damages this time too. Congress leaders have already visited such places, and understood the people's problems. During the meetings of Congress leaders of Belagavi division, being held in Hubballi, discussions would also be held about how we can help people, and how to pressurise the government to come for their help, he said.

'Miserable failure'

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah alleged that the B S Yediyurappa government miserably failed to provide compensation for flood-affected people since 2019, and what the new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai would do has to be seen.

"I have already visited flood-affected areas in Bagalkot and Belagavi districts, and would visit Uttara Kannada on August 1, to know the ground reality by interacting with people," Siddaramaiah added.

Read | K'taka govt targeted over 'false claims' in adverts

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also in-charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, stated that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi due to his frustration for not becoming the chief minister.

Grand welcome

Earlier, hundreds of Congress workers gave a rousing welcome for Surjewala, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and other leaders.

They were taken in a procession on Gokul Road which included women carrying poornakumbha, and folk troupes.

Later, Surjewala and others held meeting with leaders from Haveri and Vijayapur districts, and collected opinions regarding possible candidates to be fielded in by-elections to be held from Hangal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies.