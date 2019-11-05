BJP mulls Yogeeshwar for Hunsur bypoll

Actor-turned-politician C P Yogeeshwar, who played a key role in BJP’s return to power, may get the party’s nod to contest the upcoming bypolls from Hunsur constituency in Mysuru district.

The constituency was formerly represented by JD(S) rebel MLA A H Vishwanath, before he was disqualified under anti-defection law during the protracted political crisis earlier this year.

Speaking to DH, Yogeeshwar - a Vokkaliga strongman - said that the party was thinking of fielding him in the bypolls, in case Vishwanath does not contest the elections.

“The constituency is a stronghold of Vishwanath. But, if he is not interested to contest polls, then the party is thinking of fielding me,” he said.

Yogeeshwar, it can be recalled, lost to former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in Channapatna constituency during the 2018 Assembly polls. Subsequently, during the controversial “Operation Kamala 2,” Yogeeshwar is said to have played a crucial role in convincing disgruntled MLAs from both Congress and JD(S) to resign, thereby bringing down the coalition government.

A ticket for the Hunsur bypoll, according to sources, will be seen as a reward for his efforts to help the BJP come to power.

With less than a month left for the bypolls scheduled on December 5, BJP has already directed him to prepare ground for his possible candidature from the constituency.

“They have asked me to visit the constituency and prepare for polls. If Vishwanath agrees to be fielded from the constituency, there is no question of anyone else contesting there,” he said.

In case the former JD(S) president agrees to forfeit his constituency for Yogeeshwar, the BJP has plans to nominate him as MLC and make him a minister. “That is talk within party ranks. However, these issues are yet to be finalised,” he said.