BJP names candidates for Karnataka MLC elections

BJP names candidates for Karnataka MLC elections

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 22:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP central leadership on Friday announced the party candidates for the Legislative Council elections from local authorities constituencies

The party renominated sitting MLCs Arun Shahapur from North West Teachers’ constituency and Hanumant Rudrappa Nirani from North West Graduates’ segment. The party fielded M V Ravishankar for the South Graduates segment.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

BJP
Karnataka
MLC polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 