BJP names candidates for Karnataka MLC elections

The BJP central leadership on Friday announced the party candidates for the Legislative Council elections from local authorities constituencies
The party renominated sitting MLCs Arun Shahapur from North West Teachers’ constituency and Hanumant Rudrappa Nirani from North West Graduates’ segment. The party fielded M V Ravishankar for the South Graduates segment.
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe