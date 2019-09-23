BJP offers ‘kin balm’ to rebels

The BJP is considering fielding the kin of disqualified MLAs in the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka if they fail to get a positive verdict in the Supreme Court, which will hear their petitions on Monday.

Deputy Chief Ministers C N Ashwathnarayan, Laxman Savadi and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai met a group of disqualified MLAs who have been camping in the national capital for the past two days.

The trio is learnt to have assured the disqualified MLAs that the BJP would field their kin in the October 21 bypolls if they fail to get “justice” in the apex court.

The development comes amid news that the ruling party is staring at rebellion from BJP leaders from these constituencies even as the Congress and the JD(S) began the process of finalising the list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who met BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday, said he was confident that the disqualified MLAs will get justice.

Yediyurappa also made a strong pitch for fielding disqualified MLAs on BJP tickets in the upcoming bypolls should they get a favourable order from the Supreme Court. If not, Yediyurappa was keen on giving tickets to their kin.

Meanwhile, the Congress has shortlisted candidates for the constituencies in question. While it is planning to field senior Congress leader and former Chikkodi MP Prakash Hukkeri from Kagwad, Ramesh Jarkiholi - who sparked the rebellion in the coalition - is expected to go head-to-head against his younger brother Lakhan Jarkiholi in Gokak.

Other names in the list include A B Patil from Athani, Byrathi Suresh’s wife Padmavathi from Hoskote, Prakash Koliwad or K B Koliwad for Ranebennur. The party has shortlisted a couple of hopefuls in the constituencies.

The JD(S) is yet to finalise the list of candidates after it decided not to align with the Congress. As the party scouted for candidates, Bhavani Revanna emerged as a candidate for the KR Pet constituency.

According to Ramesh Babu, spokesperson of JD(S), the candidates list will be finalised soon after party supremo H D Deve Gowda returns to Bengaluru.