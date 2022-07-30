BJP picks ex-minister Baburao Chinchansur for Karnataka MLC bypoll

The BJP has picked former minister Baburao Chinchansur for the August 11 Legislative Council bypoll.

Chinchansur was with the Congress until jumping ship to the BJP in August 2018, after losing the Assembly election that year from Gurmitkal. He is said to have played a key role in ensuring the defeat of Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in the Gulbarga Lok Sabha election in 2019.

The Koli community leader from Kalaburagi will contest for an upper house seat vacated by C M Ibrahim, who resigned from the Congress to become the JD(S) state president in March.

Chinchansur, a 5-term MLA who has represented Chittapur and Gurmitkal, was picked by overlooking at least half-a-dozen BJP leaders who were trying to get the ticket.

Other aspirants included former MLC Mohan Limbikai, Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board chairperson HS Sachidananda Murthy, former party spokesperson Prakash Sesharaghavachar, Hubballi-based Lingaraj Patil, Bhadravathi's Manjula, Mahila Morcha president Geetha Vivekananda and Davangere-based Dr CR Naseer Ahmed.

For the August 11 bypoll, August 1 is the last day to file nominations. Candidates can withdraw from the day before August 4. The bypoll result will be known on August 11 itself. MLAs will be the voters. Going by the current party position in the Assembly, the BJP is likely to ensure Chinchansur’s election to the Legislative Council.