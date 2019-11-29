BJP planning post-election initiatives: Vijayendra

BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary B Y Vijayendra, also a native of the taluk, said that the byelection in the Assembly segment has come as a blessing in disguise for the party. “After campaigning for candidate Narayana Gowda, since a couple of weeks, we are planing post-poll initiatives,” he added.

Speaking to DH, after addressing a convention of Madiwala community members, at a community hall, here, on Friday, Vijayendra, the younger son of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said, “It was a lapse on the part of his family for not foraying into the politics of Mandya district. Yediyurappa, who left Bukanakere, here, to make a career, made it big in Shikaripura taluk and Shivamogga district, and became a state leader.”

‘Caste doesn’t matter’

“My father always felt sad that the BJP was not faring well in his native taluk and district. Now, with the bypoll and ex-MLA Narayana Gowda seeking re-election, the party hopes to grow into a strong political force in the region. After seeing the positive response from the people, we are planning post-poll initiatives. It is a wrong notion that all people vote on caste basis. The mindset of the electorate is changing. Youths don’t take caste seriously, while casting their votes. They only want a representative who can bring positive changes,” he said.

He said, “We are already consulting local leaders and experts about the overall development of K R Pet taluk and Mandya district. We hope to find a permanent solution to the ailing sugar factories in Pandavapura and Mandya. We want to strengthen the irrigation system and to attract agro-based industries.”

‘A challenge’

T S Srivathsa, member of the BJP state executive committee, said that compared to other constituencies, that he was part of elections in the past, K R Pet is a challenge.

“The BJP leaders and workers are striving for a victory, as if it is a ‘do or die’ situation. The party understands that this is a good opportunity to build a strong base in K R Pet and to foray into other segments in Mandya district. This bypoll is a stepping stone for the party, for more successes in the district,” he said.

V Sriprasad, convener of Fishermen Wing of Mysuru district BJP, who is working at the grassroots level, said that there are voters of all parties in all communities.

“In K R Pet, the people have seen both Congress and JD(S). They understand that if Narayana Gowda is elected, he will become minister. They understand the contributions of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to K R Pet taluk, even though the MLAs so far were from other parties. Now, the people feel that Yediyurappa will develop K R Pet as a model taluk,” he said.