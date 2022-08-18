BJP plans campaign blitz in 100 segments, seven 'Janotsavas'

The BJP on Thursday decided to take out a campaign blitz in 100 assembly constituencies that will be helmed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

This was decided at the BJP’s marathon office-bearers’ meeting. It was also decided to hold seven ‘Janotsava’ rallies in different parts of Karnataka to highlight the achievements of the government.

Of the 100 constituencies, Bommai will cover 50 and Kateel another 50. The party hopes that this would boost its prospects in the 2023 Assembly elections. Dates for the campaign are yet to be finalised.

Briefing reporters, BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said Bommai and Kateel will visit two constituencies each per day during the campaign in the initial stages. The 100 assembly constituencies include those where the BJP is weak and those represented by party MLAs, sources said.

In the first week of September, the BJP will start its ‘Janotsava’ rallies at Hubballi, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Doddaballapur, Shivamogga and one city in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

‘Janotsava’ was initially planned in Doddaballapur on July 28 to mark Bommai completing one year in office. It had to be put off following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru’s murder on July 28. Next, the party planned to hold the event on August 28, only to postpone it again citing the Gowri-Ganesha festival.

BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and B L Santhosh attended the office-bearers’ meeting.

Office-bearers have been tasked with the responsibility of adding a minimum of 50 votes in every booth on top of the party’s existing base. A booth has around 1,200 voters. “For example, if there is a booth where the party has 350 votes, the task is to add a minimum of 50 more votes. There shouldn’t be any reduction at any cost,” an office-bearer

said.

Santhosh is said to have told office-bearers to maintain discipline.

On differences within the party, Tenginakai said that everything is under control. “All minor differences were addressed,” he said.

According to Mahesh, Kateel has directed MLAs, MLCs and ministers not to issue “needless” media statements. “He spoke to those who made such statements,” Tenginakai said. This was with reference to the spat within the Bommai Cabinet after an audio clip in which Law Minister J C Madhuswamy is heard deriding the functioning of the government went viral.