BJP plans to enrol 5 lakh members from minorities

In a bid to attract minorities to the saffron party, the state BJP unit has set a target to enroll five lakh minorities during its membership drive on August 3-4 and August 10-11.

Addressing a press meet, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said that the target was set following a meeting of the minority Morcha held recently.

During the four-day drive which will conclude on August 11, the party expects to increase the number of its members to 50 lakh. Currently, the number in the state was 17.26 lakh. Ravikumar said that the party stood second in the country in terms of registrations using Namo App and missed calls. To reach the set target, 8,787 Vistaraks will work around the state, he said.

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivaraj Singh Chauhan - who is also in-charge of the membership campaign - will hold a meeting on August 8 in Bengaluru to review the drive in the state, he added.