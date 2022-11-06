BJP plans two mega rallies to woo Dalits, STs in Karnataka

In a continued to bid to woo scheduled tribes and Dalits ahead of the Assembly polls in 2023, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the party will organise a massive convention of STs in Ballari on Nov 20 and the SC rally in Mysuru on November 30.

The ruling BJP last month issued an ordinance to enhance reservation of STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent and the SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent besides announcing a slew of welfare measures such as giving free power up to 75 units to Dalit families. The scheduled tribes and the Dalits combined can make or break any party’s poll prospects in more than 200 Assembly constituencies.

The BJP has strategically chosen Ballari to host its ST convention as the Kalyana Karnataka region has the highest number of ST reserved Assembly seats and MP constituencies.

Among the 15 reserved Assembly constituency for STs, as many as 13 constituencies are in Ballari, Chitradurga, Raichur and Yadgir districts, hence, the BJP has strategically chosen Ballari to send out a loud message to ST community, The other two ST constituencies are HD Kote in Chamarajanagar district and Yamakanamardi in Belagavi.

The BJP has chosen Mysuru to host SC convention in order to make inroads into Vokkaliga heartland riding on the scheduled caste communities which have sizable voters in the region.

The saffron party has turned out be a formidable force in Kittur-Karnataka region through its LBD (Lingayat, Brahmin and Dalit) vote bank while in coastal Karnataka it has successfully worked out a 3-B formula (Brahmin, Bunts and Billavas) to woo voters.