BJP poised to win all seats, says Savadi 

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that the BJP was poised to win all the 15 assembly constituencies wherein bye-elections are being held with people wanting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to be at the helm of the affairs of the state.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after casting his vote at polling station at Naganur village in Athani taluk coming under Athani assembly constituency, Savadi said, the BJP government has been doing pro-people work and people want Yediyurappa to continue as chief minister, hence they will vote in favour of BJP candidates in all the 15 assembly constituencies wherein bye-election are being held.

He said BJP candidates from Athani and Kagwad assembly constituencies Mahesh Kumathalli and Srimant Patil will win by a huge margin that will be much higher than that recorded during the Lok Sabha elections. "I have visited both the constituencies and have spoken with the voters until Wednesday evening and have been promised of support for BJP," he said.

BJP had secured a lead of over 35,000 votes in the Lok Sabha election from Athani assembly constituency and more than 17,000 from Kagwad assembly constituency. The victory margin of Kumathalli and Patil in the bye-election will be far more than this margin, he said.