BJP protests against revision of power tariff

Members of BJP Mangaluru South Mandala staged a protest against the hike in power tariff at Clock Tower.

Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath addressed the protestors and flayed the government for increasing the power tariff by 70 paise per unit of electricity.

“Increase in power tariff has come as a shock for consumers. It was done after the government had announced up to 200 units of free electricity for households. The government which came to power with the promise of guarantees has been duping people by attaching strings to the guarantee schemes,” said Kamath.

Prior to the elections, Congress had promised 200 units of free electricity to all. But now they have pulled up conditions for availing of the same, Kamath said. They had announced of implementing all five guarantees within 24 hours and now they have applied conditions as well. They have cheated people with false promises and the public are regretting having voted for Congress, he added. “There are over two crore women across the state. I dare Congress to give Rs 2,000 to each woman in the state,” the MLA challenged.

He also flayed the Congress government for stopping ongoing development works. The party workers raised slogans against the government. Former MLC Monappa Bhandary, Former MUDA president Ravishankar Mijar, BJP Mangaluru South Mandala President Vijay Kumar and others were present.