BJP ready for Panchayat, BBMP elections in Karnataka, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the BJP is ready for BBMP, Zilla Panchayat, amd Taluk Panchayat elections in Karnataka.

The Supreme Court had directed Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to issue a poll programme for local bodies within two weeks. Since this directive is also applicable to all the states, the Election Commission should announce the BBMP, Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections in Karnataka, soon.

“The party will give more representation to backward classes in the election. The Supreme Court has held that until a decision is taken on the OBC reservation, such wards reserved for OBC should be considered as a general quota while the SC/ST reservation will continue as usual. Accordingly, the OBC will be given more than 33 per cent reservation by the BJP while fielding the candidates to contest,” said the state BJP President.

Stating that the BJP is fully prepared for the election, Kateel said that moving forward from the Page Pramukh concept, the BJP has created five-member Pancharatna committees at every gram panchayat to effectively campaign in the forthcoming elections. "The state BJP had formed three teams headed by CM Bommai, myself and former CM B S Yediyurappa to tour the state to know the pulse of the people. The teams had already toured various parts of the state and collected opinions from the party workers," he added. Predicting a win for the party by a majority he also stated that there is a pro-BJP wave in the state.

To a query on Operation Kamala, Kateel said “the party does not require Operation Kamala."

On the PSI examination scam, he said that the government is conducting an impartial probe into the rigging. "The government will not tolerate any corruption, " he said.

Cabinet reshuffle

To a query on cabinet reshuffle, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that it is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister. “Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the chief minister who will decide after holding talks with the high command.”