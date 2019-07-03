BJP ready to form govt, if coalition falls: Shettar

Reiterating that the BJP is ready to form the government, former chief minister and BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday stated that the BJP would approach the Governor only after the coalition government loses its majority.

"Resignation by two Congress MLAs shows that the infighting in Congress-JD(S) coalition is exploding. BJP has no role in this, and who will stop them from running the government if they have majority," he asked.

We do not know who would resign in the coming days, and when this government would fall. We also have no information whether disgruntled MLAs would approach the BJP after resigning or not. We have to wait. The question of mid-term polls arises only after the coalition government falls and if the BJP also cannot form the government after that, Shettar said.