BJP ready to form Maharashtra government, says Murugesh Nirani

The BJP would form government in Maharashtra if the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs supported, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said here on Saturday.
“We will form the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if there is an opportunity,” he told reporters, saying,”We are not hermits to sit quietly.”
"The BJP had an alliance with Shiv Sena for the last 25 years. Administrative machinery had collapsed due to the functioning style of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Those disillusioned with the administration preferred the BJP government," he said.
Nirani termed the MVA government as unethical, and said, ”The vehicle is not moving smoothly as one applies brake, another operates steering, while one more controls accelerator. The BJP has not intervened in the present political crisis in the state.”
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model
'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK
5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling
Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour
A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients