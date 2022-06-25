BJP ready to form Maharashtra government, says Murugesh Nirani

The BJP would form government in Maharashtra if the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs supported, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said here on Saturday.

“We will form the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if there is an opportunity,” he told reporters, saying,”We are not hermits to sit quietly.”

"The BJP had an alliance with Shiv Sena for the last 25 years. Administrative machinery had collapsed due to the functioning style of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Those disillusioned with the administration preferred the BJP government," he said.

Nirani termed the MVA government as unethical, and said, ”The vehicle is not moving smoothly as one applies brake, another operates steering, while one more controls accelerator. The BJP has not intervened in the present political crisis in the state.”