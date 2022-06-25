BJP ready to form Maharashtra govt, says Nirani

BJP ready to form Maharashtra government, says Murugesh Nirani

Those disillusioned with the administration preferred the BJP government, he said

DH News Service, Kalaburagi
DH News Service, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 25 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 22:17 ist
Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH file photo

The BJP would form government in Maharashtra if the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs supported, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said here on Saturday.

“We will form the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if there is an opportunity,” he told reporters, saying,”We are not hermits to sit quietly.”

"The BJP had an alliance with Shiv Sena for the last 25 years. Administrative machinery had collapsed due to the functioning style of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Those disillusioned with the administration preferred the BJP government," he said.

Nirani termed the MVA government as unethical, and said, ”The vehicle is not moving smoothly as one applies brake, another operates steering, while one more controls accelerator. The BJP has not intervened in the present political crisis in the state.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murugesh nirani
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Political Crisis
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

 