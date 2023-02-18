BJP real beneficiaries of Pakistan, Tipu issues: Cong

BJP real beneficiaries of Pakistan, Tipu issues: Cong leader Khader

Khader said the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement that the coming assembly elections in Karnataka are about Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar comes as no surprise

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 18 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 22:26 ist
Congress leader UT Khader. Credit: DH Photo

The ruling BJP at the Centre and State are the real beneficiaries of Tipu Sultan, Taliban and Pakistan as they derive political capital out of these issues by dividing society, deputy leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly U T Khader alleged on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Khader said the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement that the coming assembly elections in Karnataka are about Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar comes as no surprise.

"Tipu Sultan, Taliban and Pakistan are like oxygen for the BJP at the time of polls and they take political mileage from it. They need these entities to ensure their political survival," he charged.

Also Read: Congress and JD(S), who believe in Tipu Sultan, can't do good for Karnataka: Shah

Commenting on the State budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said it is unacceptable and debt-laden. The debt from 2018 to 2023 rose to Rs 5,64,814 crore which means in the last five years, the debt has increased by Rs 3 lakh crore, he said.

The BJP government has taken Rs 2,84,000 crore loan in two years and they have no clue about how the amount can be repaid. The promises made to fishermen in coastal Karnataka region has also not been fulfilled, he alleged. The 12 BJP MLAs from the coastal districts had not been able to fetch any special grant for the region, he said, adding there is no provision in the budget for finding a permanent solution to the sea erosion in the area.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Tipu Sultan
Pakistan
UT Khader
Congress
BJP

