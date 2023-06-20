BJP retains power in Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike

Congress corporator Suvarna Kalkuntla was in race for the mayor’s postt. But she could secure only 37 votes.

DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Jun 20 2023, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 04:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP has retained power in the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) mayoral polls with BJP corporator Veena Baradwad being elected as the new mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad. Another BJP Corporator Satish Hangal from was elected as the deputy mayor. Both secured 46 votes each.

In the 82-member HDMP, the BJP has 42 followed by Congress 33, Independents six, AIMIM three, and JD(S) one. Since the local MLAs and MPs are eligible to cast their votes in this election, the BJP had additional four votes from MP Prahlad Joshi, MLAs Mahesh Tenginkai and Arvind Bellad, and MLC Pradeep Shettar.  

The Congress, though has two MLAs from the HDMP limits, could get only one vote in the form of Prasad Abbayya. Another Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni could not cast his vote as the court has barred him from entering Dharwad district in connection with a murder case.

