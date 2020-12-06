BJP, RSS good at dividing people: Mallikarjun Kharge

Accusing the central government of practising 'Divide and Rule' policy, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that dividing the people was akin to dividing the nation.

"Earlier the British were practising Divide and Rule policy. Today, the government itself is practising this policy. They have come to power by dividing and subdividing the entire community.

"There is no unity and solidarity in our social life......Anyone who divides the people of India is ultimately dividing the nation," he said.

By accusing BJP and RSS of being 'very good' at dividing people, he said, "First, they divided our people on religion, caste, sub-caste and language. Now, they started bringing about divisions between leaders who fought for our independence."

In a message on Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar, he took a dig at the central government for subverting the constitutional ideals. "When they find it convenient, everyone who is actually against Babasaheb ideologically uses his name. On one hand, Prime Minister says his government has only one holy book – the Constitution. On the other hand, his organisation says they don’t want Babasaheb’s Constitution. They are undoing everything that Babasaheb had done."

Laws should be formed to protect all citizens irrespective of caste, creed or religion. Today, laws are being made that discriminate against sections of the society, the Congress Working Committee member alleged.

"Government talks about national development and economic development. Laws are being framed to help a few at the cost of many. They are not bothered that it will happen at the cost of Dalits and depressed classes. How can you build a nation if you don’t want these sections to be a part of the development?" he added.