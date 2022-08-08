BJP has no respect for national flag: Siddaramaiah

BJP, RSS praising Savarkar who opposed Tri-colour: Siddaramaiah

BJP has no respect for the national flag, national anthem or the Indian Constitution, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 08 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 14:15 ist

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday slammed the BJP and RSS saying that they are now  praising Veer Savarkar who had opposed the Tri-colour.

Siddaramaiah told reporters that BJP had opposed the national flag then but now, the party is doing drama in the name of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. 

Also read: Siddaramaiah terms JD(S) opportunistic party

"BJP has no respect for the national flag, national anthem or the Indian Constitution.The party is politicising the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence or 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," he alleged.

"We, Congress party, are celebrating the 75th anniversary in a respectful manner because Congress brought independence to India," he said.

Siddaramaiah also said that BJP feared him "as Congress would come to power." Even after a week of 'Siddaramotsava' (Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration), BJP leaders are criticising the event because of fear, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
BJP
RSS
Veer Savarkar
Tri Colour
Indian Politics
Karnataka
Congress

What's Brewing

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 