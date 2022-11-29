BJP’s doors closed for ‘Silent’ Sunil, says Kateel

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel clarified on Tuesday that notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunil has no place in the party.

Kateel was responding to speculation that Sunil would join the BJP to make his political debut, especially after the rowdy was seen sharing the state with party leaders at an event on Sunday.

“At no cost will ‘Silent’ Sunil be allowed to join the party,” Kateel said in a statement.

BJP MPs PC Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar and Bengaluru South BJP president N R Ramesh were seen with ‘Silent’ Sunil at a blood donation camp held at Chamarajpet.

Once Bengaluru’s most feared contract killer, Sunil claims to have shunned the world of crime and taken to social service.

He is said to be considering entering politics. At the camp, he was seen wearing a saffron shawl.

Kateel said he would look into how BJP leaders ended up at the event where ‘Silent’ Sunil was present.

“I will seek an explanation from party leaders who attended the event,” Kateel said. “Going forward, party leaders should make sure such incidents do not repeat. All matters should be brought to the party’s notice,” he said.

The BJP, Kateel said, does not tolerate extremists, terrorists and people with a criminal background.

On Monday, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan told DH that he regretted attending the event.

The Congress has attacked the BJP over the episode. “BJP’s recipe for Bangaloreans,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said. “Rowdy sheeters who can’t be found in raid by police are found with BJP leaders on public platform, joining politics and inspired by Modi. Those involved in “betting” in the past, now also inspired by BJP & Modi,” he said in a tweet.

The BJP shot back with an oft-repeated claim that Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was once the pupil of gangster Kotwal Ramachandra.

“Shivakumar, who grew up under the aegis of underworld dons, is now the KPCC president. Murder-accused Vinay Kulkarni and Mohammed Nalapad know for goondaism are Congress leaders,” the BJP tweeted.

Speaking in New Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the Congress the count the number of rowdy-sheeters it has.