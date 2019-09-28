BJP’s Hoskote dilemma: Sharath threatens bypoll contest

The BJP may be staring at a Mandya-like situation during the crucial December 5 by-polls thanks to brewing disgruntlement within the party on fielding disqualified ‘rebel’ Congress and JD(S) legislators.

On Saturday, BJP’s Sharath Bachegowda threatened to contest as an independent candidate if the party failed to give him the ticket to the Hoskote by-poll. The Hoskote segment was represented by Congress’ MTB Nagaraj until his disqualification, and the BJP is looking to accommodate him by ensuring his by-poll victory.

Sharath, the BJP Yuva Morcha secretary, is the son of Chikkaballapur BJP MP BN Bachegowda.

Speaking at a convention of party workers in Hoskote, Sharath, 37, minced no words about his plans to contest the by-poll. “I didn’t enter politics for the sake of power. I’ve come to serve people. Three generations of my family has been in politics to serve people and I’m doing the same. I infused strength into the party when it was weak in the taluk. I bagged 98,000 votes in the last election. The party must give me a chance to contest instead of someone from outside. The leadership must think on these lines. Otherwise, it’s certain that I will contest,” he said.

Sharath lost to Nagaraj in the Assembly polls last year, and the party is trying to convince him that he should rather aspire at succeeding his father in the Lok Sabha.

“Our fight isn’t against the BJP. We’re still a part of the BJP. But our fight is against Nagaraj,” local BJP leader Bhairegowda said.

The BJP runs the risk of facing a mutiny from its grassroots leaders who may work against the party’s interests during the by-polls, much like how local Congressmen worked against the Congress-JD(S) coalition candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, which ensured BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha’s victory in the Mandya Lok Sabha polls.

“Politically, there will be a ‘for and against’ sentiment always. I’m ready to face it,” Nagaraj told reporters. Asked about opposition from Sharath, he said: “The (BJP) high command will decide what to do.”

The BJP faces similar grassroots disgruntlement in Hirekerur where the party has to accommodate disqualified rebel legislator BC Patil much to the chagrin of local cadre who want UB Banakar as the candidate.

The December 5 by-polls to 15 assembly segments are crucial for the BJP as it will have to win 6-7 of them to ensure a simple majority in the Legislative Assembly.