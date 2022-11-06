BJP’s ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ to resume on November 7

The two teams of the ruling BJP are set to resume Jan Sankalpa Yatra from Monday. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is heading one team, the other team is led by party state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The BJP had launched Jan Sankalpa Yatra from Raichur last month. Both the teams planned to cover 52 Assembly segments before December 25, which is also the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bommai told reporters on Sunday that the yatra will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts. “People’s response has been very good everywhere and this time, the yatra will be in the Mumbai-Karnataka region. Enthusiastic response is an indicator of BJP’s victory in the coming days,” he said.

In a statement released by BJP office, the team led by Kateel and BJP national secretary, Arun Singh will be touring Karnataka from November 8 to 11 covering parts of Kalyana Karnataka region, and Davangere and Tumakuru districts.