BJP seeks arrest of 3 college girls who filmed classmates in washroom

Demanding stern legal action against three girl students from Udupi who allegedly filmed girls from another community in the washroom, the BJP on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the ruling Congress in general and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in particular.

The party’s Mahila Morcha has decided to organise a statewide protest against the government if it fails to arrest three students who were responsible for placing cameras in hostel washrooms and sharing the sleazy content on social media platforms.

The BJP, in its tweet, said that the anti-Hindu Congress government was now normalising intimidation and harassment of Hindus, for standing against institutional persecution.

“On the instructions of jihadi elements, the Siddaramaiah govt has unleashed its police force to target an Indian citizen for tweeting about the three students who secretly placed cameras to record videos of Hindu classmates,” the BJP said.

The BJP sought to know under what provisions of the law did the Congress government send police to former president-elect of the Oxford University Students’ Union Rashmi Samant’s house, especially during the night and harass her parents by repeatedly calling them?

“Is the government taking orders from extra-constitutional entities? BJP condemns this high-handedness of the Siddaramaiah government,” the party said.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar urged the government to act sternly against the trio who forwarded their classmates’ videos on WhatsApp groups.

“The incident took place on July 19 and till now, except suspending the trio from college, there has been no concrete action against them. This clearly shows that Congress indulges in vote bank politics,” he said.

BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda and BJP secretary Bharathi Magadum alleged that Parameshwara had not acted decisively in this case and that the Congress was trying to close the case even before the investigation had started.

“If not for Rashmi Samanth, this incident would not have come to the fore at all,” they said.