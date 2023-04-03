BJP slips to minority in Karnataka Legislative Council

The BJP has become a minority in the Legislative Council with the resignation of two MLCs. This month, BJP leaders Puttanna and Baburao Chinchansur resigned as MLCs and joined the Congress. Until then, the BJP enjoyed a simple majority of 39 in the 75-member Legislative Council. The BJP's tally has now dropped to 37. This number is likely to drop further.

Senior BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath has announced that he will resign as MLC. Also, nominated MLC AH Vishwanath has said he would support Congress going forward. Recently, BJP MLC R Shankar threatened the party that he would contest as an independent candidate if he is denied the Ranebennur Assembly ticket.

Also Read | Karnataka: Congress workers protest as ex-BJP MLA joins party



Shankar, a former minister, switched from Congress to BJP during the 2019 political crisis and was not given the ticket to contest the Ranebennur bypoll. He was made an MLC instead.

At present, BJP has 37 MLCs, Congress 26 and JD(S) eight, apart from one Independent and Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti.

It was in May last year that the BJP gained a simple majority in the upper house, enabling the government to ensure passage of several Bills.