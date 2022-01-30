BJP takes dig at Karnataka Congress's infighting, says rift wide open

After another video exposing the feud between KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah went viral, BJP leaders including C M Bommai attacked the Congress accusing it of being concerned only with politics.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the differences within Congress was now out in the open.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that though the tussle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah was the internal matter of Congress, it was public knowledge now. “This is not the only incident. There have been several before,” he said, commenting on the video.

Congress has never worked for the welfare of people, even when they were the ruling party and now as the Opposition. Their only concern is assuming power and using it for their advantage, the CM said.

Ashoka said that the internal strife between the two leaders had turned to a ‘street fight’. “We have been talking about the strife within the Congress. The padayatra held recently was to improve the personal image of D K Shivakumar and to show that his stature was above Siddaramaiah’s in the party,” Ashoka said.

A hot-mic at Siddaramaiah’s press conference had captured Congress leader Ashok Pattan complaining about Shivakumar hurting party prospects ahead of next elections.

The conversation was related to demands for party ticket in Pulakeshi Nagar constituency - represented by MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy - for the elections scheduled in 2023.

In the video, Pattan is heard complaining to Siddaramaiah that a section of Congress workers were campaigning against the MLA. Siddaramaiah is heard saying that ‘they’ were spoiling the constituencies, to which Pattan says that D K Shivakumar was behind it and he wanted everyone to ‘surrender’ to him.

Watch latest videos by DH here: