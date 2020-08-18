BJP targeting Congress leaders in KG Halli violence: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka was unnecessarily targeting Congress leaders on the K G Halli violence without any basis.

Shivakumar, who was here to meet the party top brass, told reporters that "Congress leaders have no role in violence. However the BJP is trying to politicise the issue by linking Congress leaders names to the incident."

Alleging that the BJP failed to provide security to MLAs, Shivakumar said the BJP leaders were harassing local Congress leaders.

To a question on whether few more Congress MLAs were quitting the party and joining BJP under another Operation Kamala, Shivakumar said "let the BJP make an attempt to get more Congress MLAs to resign. We also know how to counter their attempt," he said.

Separately, Tourism Minister C T Ravi questioned the fact-finding committee formed by Congress on violence.

"What is the purpose of this committee? To justify the attack on Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy?" Ravi questioned.

"To settle political score, some Congress leaders instigate public to attack Congress MLA's house. Truth will come out soon," he said. Ravi was in Delhi to meet the Union Ministers.