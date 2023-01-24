BJP targets 20% rise in booth-level votes

The ruling BJP has decided to deploy workers from all its morchas (wings) and prakoshtas (cells) to comply with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s diktat on increasing the party’s vote share in every booth.

The party wants to increase its vote share at least by 15-20 per cent in every booth where it is already strong.

In weak booths, the party wants to get 50 per cent of the votes. Various wings of the BJP have already started the spade work ahead of polls.

Speaking to DH, a senior BJP leader confided that the many party MLAs face anti–incumbency. “In some cases, we are in a precarious situation where MLAs can’t be replaced with new faces in a short time. Hence, it has become imperative to increase our vote share,” he explained.

Shah, the BJP’s chief electoral strategist, has instructed party leaders to focus on increasing vote share by 20 per cent in their respective regions where they wield influence and the party is trying to implement this at the booth level.

BJP SC Morcha president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy told DH that his wing has already started work following its national executive meeting in Mysuru last month.

“We have instructed our morcha leaders to identify sub-caste-wise leaders at booth level and train them to speak about the BJP’s commitment to SC welfare. There are over 100 SC sub-castes. We will try to find as many as leaders possible and deploy them to woo their community voters,” he said.

Similarly, BJP’s Mahila Morcha president Geetha Vivekananda added that the women’s wing is working at all levels and they will also try to woo Muslim women voters, especially this time.

“Our cadre is going to speak about the benefits of Triple Talaq and other women-centric schemes. We will also highlight free food grain distribution, Bhagya Lakshmi bond scheme to them as well,” she explained.

Karnataka Raita Morcha vice president C Manjula said that the party’s morcha workers are trying their best to woo farmers who are the biggest vote bloc in the state.

“At the booth level, our wing members will speak with various communities which are involved in agriculture. We will explain new farm schemes launched in the state, such as Raita Vidya Nidhi. We want to highlight the PM Fasal Bima Yojana too, where farmers are the direct beneficiaries,” she added.