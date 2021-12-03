BJP taunts Congress over MLC polls candidate for Chitradurga

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraja on Friday criticised the Congress for fielding a business tycoon from Bengaluru as its nominee for the legislative council polls from Chitradurga-Davangere local authorities constituency.

Speaking to media persons, here, he said the Congress has fielded B Somashekhar from Bengaluru as its nominee from Chitradurga. "I wonder why it did not find a local man for the polls."

Replying to a query, he said Congress party did not have the strength to field an able candidate from Chitradurga or Davangere for the legislative council polls. "So, it has fielded business tycoon from Bengaluru who has assets worth crores of rupees." He asked members of gram panchayats and local authorities not to sell their self-respect for money. He exuded confidence that they would back BJP nominee N S Naveen who is loyal to the party.

He said he has appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide additional grants to gram panchayats in the district. The honorarium of gram panchayat members has been hiked from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000. "Gram panchayat members have asked us to increase it to Rs 3,000. I will hold talks with the chief minister in this regard."

MP G M Siddeshwara said, BJP has eight legislators now and most members in local authorities are from BJP. "There is sympathy factor that Naveen had lost the polls in the past twice. So, BJP candidate Naveen would emerge victorious by 3, 500 voters this time," he claimed.

"Our party workers will not seek money to cast vote in the polls. They are loyal to the party," he stated.

