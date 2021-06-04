BJP to approach disgruntled Karnataka legislators individually

Following the recent outburst against the state government by Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, the BJP leadership has decided to approach such disgruntled legislators individually and address their concerns.

The decision was taken following a meeting with state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior ministers and party leaders on Friday.

Kateel is expected to meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa shortly to discuss the issue.

Speaking to DH, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said that leaders at the meeting were of the view that approaching the press with complaints was not right. This was with regard to Yogeshwar and other leaders, he said.

“Leaders of the party and ministers have talked to these legislators about their complaints. Kateel will soon meet Yediyurappa and chart out a strategy to address all concerns,” he said.

According to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, there was no talk of a BJP Legislature Party meeting yet. “We will meet the legislators individually,” he said.

BJP’s performance in the recently concluded bypolls and elections for 11 local bodies was reviewed. Apart from that, upcoming by-elections and local body polls were also discussed in the meeting, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali, along with general secretaries of the party’s state unit, were among those who took part in the meeting.

The meeting gained significance amid rumours of renewed attempts to unseat Yediyurappa. Though criticism by the disgruntled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had subsided during the course of the Covid-19 second wave, Yogeshwar had dropped a bombshell with his dig at the CM and his son-BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra.