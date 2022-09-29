BJP to field sitting MLAs in Assembly polls: Kateel

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that BJP will field all sitting MLAs in the coming Legislative Assembly election and there is no proposal before party to change them as of now.
Replying to a queestion, Kateel said if there are more aspirants for MLA tickets, it indicates that the party has grown strong and it has many leaders. As of now, there was no proposal to replace MLA Anil Benake from Belgaum North, he clarified.
Kateel said the BJP has grown strong and many leaders are being groomed.
