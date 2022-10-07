BJP to focus on Karnataka seats where 2018 defeat was narrow

The BJP’s core committee and state executive committee, which met on Friday, decided to adopt multi-pronged strategy to cross the finish line in the 2023 Assembly polls.

The party wants to focus more on constituencies in which it lost marginally by less than 5,000 votes in the 2018 polls. Also, former CM B S Yediyurappa will be made to tour extensively to consolidate Lingayat community. Plus, steps will be taken to announce major programmes to attract sizeable other backward castes (OBCs) and Dalits.

A senior BJP leader told DH that the party has identified 30-40 seats where the defeat was narrow. “We can reap good benefits in these seats if we play our cards right. Similarly, we know that if Yediyurappa works hard he can single-handedly change the party prospects in at least 20-30 seats where the party is set to lose in Lingayat dominated seats. This doesn’t mean that Yediyurappa’s clout is restricted to 20-30 seats,” the source explained.

As part of larger outreach programmes to connect with Dalits and OBCs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may make key announcements. “There are demands from several communities for reservation or to bring them under another caste bracket such as Kurubas wanting ST status. All that we are looking for is a moment similar to when PM Modi announced EWS reservation ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” another leader explained.

A third BJP leader told DH that the party will also try to exploit growing differences between Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

“The BJP has nothing to lose in Vokkaliga heartland, where it has been weak traditionally. So, exploiting differences between them would certainly dent Congress’ prospects in this region rather than helping us. Our aim is to reduce Congress’ chances in this region, where if these two leaders unite they can prove detrimental to our hope of returning to power,” this leader said.