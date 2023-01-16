Bommai says BJP to win 106 seats in K'taka on its own

BJP to get 106 seats on its own in Karnataka: Bommai to BJP top brass

Central leaders asked Bommai and Kateel to be aggressive against the Opposition Congress and JD(S)

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2023, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 00:03 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday told the BJP top brass that as per the present assessment, the BJP will get 106 seats in the coming Assembly polls in Karnataka on its own and this situation will only improve in the coming days.

The CM and BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel made a presentation about the current political situation in the state and the party's position before Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda here on the sidelines of the BJP National Executive meeting.

The leaders asked Bommai and Kateel to be aggressive against the Opposition Congress and JD(S). 

"The BJP should set the narrative on any issues and not give scope to Opposition parties to set narrative run up to polls," Shah is learnt to have said.

Election-going states Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya state leaders also made presentations on their respective states on the sidelines of the meeting here.

Bommai expressed confidence that the BJP will get a comfortable majority in the Assembly polls in the state to be held in three to four months. The situation is improving as the welfare schemes announced by the state government are trickling in the run-up to polls, the CM said.

The CM also suggested to the party leaders that the BJP should fight elections on its own without making any alliances, sources said.

Kateel explained the party activities undertaken to strengthen the organisation at the booth level. The state leaders also asked the top brass to spend more time in the state and attend rallies in the coming days.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

 