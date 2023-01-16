BJP to get 106 seats on its own in Karnataka: Bommai to BJP top brass

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday told the BJP top brass that as per the present assessment, the BJP will get 106 seats in the coming Assembly polls in Karnataka on its own and this situation will only improve in the coming days.

The CM and BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel made a presentation about the current political situation in the state and the party's position before Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda here on the sidelines of the BJP National Executive meeting.

The leaders asked Bommai and Kateel to be aggressive against the Opposition Congress and JD(S).

"The BJP should set the narrative on any issues and not give scope to Opposition parties to set narrative run up to polls," Shah is learnt to have said.

Election-going states Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya state leaders also made presentations on their respective states on the sidelines of the meeting here.

Bommai expressed confidence that the BJP will get a comfortable majority in the Assembly polls in the state to be held in three to four months. The situation is improving as the welfare schemes announced by the state government are trickling in the run-up to polls, the CM said.

The CM also suggested to the party leaders that the BJP should fight elections on its own without making any alliances, sources said.

Kateel explained the party activities undertaken to strengthen the organisation at the booth level. The state leaders also asked the top brass to spend more time in the state and attend rallies in the coming days.