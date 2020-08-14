BJP to have nine new office buildings in Karnataka

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday virtually laid the foundation stones for eight district and one mandal BJP offices.

Speaking at the event, Nadda recalled the measures initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the PM was also working to improve the economy.

"Considering the 130 crore population of the country, corona cases are in control in India," he said.

According to state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, the new offices were in addition to the 11 district office buildings. Works are on for two offices, while land is being identified in ten organisational districts for a building, he said.