BJP to hold Janaswaraj Samavesha from November 19

State BJP unit will hold Janaswaraj Samavesha from November 19 at each district to prepare for the upcoming Legislative Council elections from local authorities constituencies.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said that elections for the Council seats will be announced shortly and is likely to be held in December, he said.

The conventions will be held from November 19 to 23. Four teams are formed to hold the conventions. The teams will have BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar and RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa as heads.

