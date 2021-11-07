BJP to hold Janaswaraj Samavesha from November 19

BJP to hold Janaswaraj Samavesha from November 19

The conventions will be held from November 19 to 23

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 01:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

State BJP unit will hold Janaswaraj Samavesha from November 19 at each district to prepare for the upcoming Legislative Council elections from local authorities constituencies.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said that elections for the Council seats will be announced shortly and is likely to be held in December, he said.

The conventions will be held from November 19 to 23. Four teams are formed to hold the conventions. The teams will have BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar and RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa as heads.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Karnataka
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 