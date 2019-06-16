BJP to intensify protest against land-to-JSW Steel

The state BJP on Sunday said the party would intensify its agitation against the state government’s move to hand over 3,667 acres land to JSW Steel in coming days, even as its the saffron party concluded two-day dhana by taking out a protest march.

BJP leaders and workers led by state party president B S Yeddyurappa took out a march from Anand Rao Circle to the chief minister’s residence, shouting slogans against the coalition government.

The protesters wanted to stage a dharna in front of chief minister’s residence. But they could not do so as the police took them into preventive

custody near Shivananada Circle.

“The BJP is not against giving land to the company on lease. But the government wants to sell the land at a throwaway price. Even the Congress and the JD(S) leaders such as H K Patil and

A H Vishwanath are against the deal. The government’s keenness to give the land proves that it has received kickbacks,” Yeddyurappa said while addressing the partymen.

The BJP also made use of the protest to mount attack on the government on other issues such as the IMA cheating case, crop loan waiver and drought.

“Many big leaders of the Congress are involved in IMA case. Minorities Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahemd Khan was said to be close to IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan. So, the government has been trying to hush up the case by setting up an SIT,” Yeddyurappa said. The BJP has been demanding a CBI probe into the issue.

The government has failed to provide relief to the drought-affected people, especially farmers. The aggrieved people in rural areas have migrated to nearest cities due to lack of water and jobs. The BJP will launch a state-wide protest and force the government to wake up from deep slumber, he added.