BJP to stage dharna demanding CM’s resignation

The BJP has decided to stage a dharna in front Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, demanding that the Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should step down immediately following the resignation of 14 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs.

“The coalition government has lost majority in the Assembly. Kumaraswamy has lost the confidence of the MLAs. He shouldn’t continue in his post. So we will be staging dharna at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday,” party state unit president B S Yeddyurappa told reporters.

He also said the party was planning to approach Governor Vajubhai Vala and urge him to dismiss the government.

The BJP decided to stage dharna following Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar’s decision to reject resignation letters of eight of the 13 rebel MLAs. The Speaker will be examining the resignation of the remaining five MLAs on July 12 and 15. The BJP leaders also took exception to the Speaker’s decision and said that the stand of the MLAs who are against the coalition government should be respected.

“The MLAs have decided to resign as they are not happy with the government. The Speaker’s decision has given rise to a doubt that he is deliberately delaying the process to accept the resignation,” BJP leader K S Eshwarappa said.