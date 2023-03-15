BJP top brass promises to address V Somanna’s concerns

The BJP central leaders, on Wednesday, assured disgruntled leader and Housing Minister V Somanna that his grievances would be addressed and urged him not to take any hasty decision on quitting the party.

Though Somanna tried to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he did not get an appointment. However, on instructions from Shah, the party’s election in-charge for Karnataka and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with Somanna.

At the meeting, where BJP general secretary (in charge of Karnataka) Arun Singh and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present, Pradhan is learnt to have assured the Lingayat leader that his interests would be taken care of and asked him not to resign from the BJP.

Somanna is learnt to have complained against senior leader B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra.

Read | Rules for all party members, not just me: Somanna

He complained that these two leaders were creating hurdles in undertaking development works in his constituency.

The minister pointed out that he was removed as district in-charge minister of Kodagu and Mysuru without assigning any reasons, at the behest of the father-son duo.

Sources said Pradhan did not give an assurance on giving the election ticket to Somanna’s son Arun.

Earlier, there was speculation that Somanna may quit BJP and join Congress with the hope to get party tickets for himself and his son Arun.

Emerging out of the meeting, the minister said he was happy as his Delhi visit brought him relief and satisfaction. Dismissing talk that he had complained against Vijayendra, Somanna said Vijayendra was just the son of a former CM.

“Who is he? Why should I complain against him? I am a 72-year-old leader with 50 years of experience in politics,” he said.

Somanna denied that he had sought a ticket for his son. “I never promoted my son in politics. I am a fighter and I will work for the party without any expectations.”