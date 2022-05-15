BJP top brass to decide on Vijayendra's candidature for RS, MLC polls: Eshwarappa

Former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa said that names of five BJP leaders including State BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra had been sent to the party high command to choose candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls.
Central leaders will finalise candidates.
Speaking to media on Sunday, he said he would welcome Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi contesting Rajya Sabha polls from the state."It will help Congress lose its hold in Karnataka as it did in Uttar Pradesh, where they party lost deposits in 387 constituencies," he mocked,
