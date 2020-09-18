BJP undecided on expanding or reshuffling Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's cabinet

Ministerial aspirants in Karnataka may have to wait longer as the BJP leadership is yet to decide on whether to ask Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to expand his Cabinet or effect a reshuffle.

Though Yediyurappa was keen on immediate expansion, he received no word from party national president J P Nadda and other leaders, sources in the BJP told DH.

"If the party approves the Cabinet rejig, it will happen only after the Assembly session starting on Monday," sources said.

The CM, who is on a 3-day visit to the national capital for the past two days, had discussions with Nadda for more than half an hour.

Though Yediyurappa only suggested an expansion by filling four of the six vacant berths, Nadda reportedly favoured a minor reshuffle.

Emerging out of the meeting, Yediyurappa told reporters that he briefed the party about his intention to expand the Cabinet before the session.

"The president said he will communicate to me soon after discussing it with the Prime Minister," the CM said.

Party leaders in Delhi favoured inducting MLCs M T B Nagaraj, R Shankar and C P Yogeshwar and were discussing the other names.

Nadda is likely take call on expansion or reshuffle after discussing with BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, sources said.

Several state leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and former Minister C P Yogeshwar met Nadda recently and briefed him about the state's political developments.

Earlier in the day, when the CM raised the Cabinet expansion issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter asked the CM to discuss it with Nadda.

On Thursday night, the CM held a long meeting with B L Santosh on state politics.

The CM, who came to the national capital along with his son and party vice president B Y Vijayendra, will leave for Bengaluru on Saturday on a special flight.